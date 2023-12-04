NCI ARTworks in Peru to host reception, Christmas market

North Central Illinois ARTworks will host an opening reception and Christmas market from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the NCI ARTworks gallery in the west wing of the Westclox building, 408 Fifth St., Peru.

The exhibit and Christmas market is free and open to the public.

The exhibition and market features the work of a variety of artists and craftspeople from throughout the Tri-County area: Princeton-area artist Collette Yelm’s elegant pour-art pottery is a delightful and unique take on the popular trend of art pours. Alice Tang Matthews offers not only her exquisite Chinese watercolor silk scroll but also canvas totes embellished with prints of her popular oil and acrylic work. Fabric artist Jacqueline Hughes, of the Jacqueline Joanne brand, presents a whimsical vignette of felted wool wall hangings and beautifully crafted throw pillows. Hand-harvested crystal quartz jewelry pieces designed by Katie Goetz will be available for purchase as will estate jewelry offered by Maria Cosgrove Drager.

Acrylics, prints and oil paintings by Pat Siebert, Francesco Messina, Lyle Newby, Lorena Malm, Larissa Sarver and Rebecca Reed are available for purchase as are sculptural wall hangings by Mark Dicosola. Work by nationally acclaimed, award-winning commercial illustrator Judith Gosse will be available as well.

In addition to the opening reception event, the NCI ARTworks gallery in the Westclox building will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 22. To view and purchase the items on exhibit at other times, email outreach@nciartworks.com to schedule a time.