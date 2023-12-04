Girls basketball: Bureau Valley to call on Princeton one last time

Girls basketball heats up Monday night in Bureau County with a rivalry game at Princeton between Bureau Valley at Princeton.

The Tigresses stand 7-0 overall, 1-0 in the Three Rivers East, having won their own Holiday Tournament to open the season. The Storm are 5-3 overall, 1-1 in the Three Rivers East.

The sophomores will tip off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on the Tiger Central Live YouTube channel.

This will mark Bureau Valley’s last scheduled game at Prouty Gym with the Storm leaving the Three Rivers Conference next year and not being brought back to the PHS Holiday Tournament.

In other Three Rivers East play, Hall (2-4, 0-1) is at Mendota (1-6, 0-1) at 7 p.m. while Kewanee (1-6, 0-1) travels to Morrison (3-4) in a Three Rivers crossover at 5:30 p.m.

In Tri-County Conference play, Henry (3-5, 0-3) plays at Roanoke-Benson (2-7, 1-2) at 5:30 p.m. while St. Bede (3-4, 2-1) will cross the river to Putnam County (8-1, 3-0), Seneca (4-2, 1-1) will travel to Midland (5-3, 2-1) and Ottawa Marquette (3-1, 2-0) hosts Dwight (3-4, 0-3) at 7 p.m.

Other area games include: Dee-Mack at FCW, Streator (0-9, 0-2) at Coal City (6-1, 2-0) at 6:45 p.m and Annawan (7-1) at Biggsville West Central (5-2), Ottawa (3-3, 0-0) vs. Yorkville (4-2, 2-0) and Fieldcrest (5-1, 0-0) at LeRoy (7-2, 0-1) at 7 p.m.