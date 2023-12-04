County Board amends agreement with Ottawa food pantry

The La Salle County Board approved an amendment Thursday that allows for the Community Food Basket in Ottawa to use American Relief Plan Act funds allocated by the county board for purchase of an existing building. (Shaw Media file)

The La Salle County Board approved an amendment Thursday that allows for the Community Food Basket in Ottawa to use American Relief Plan Act funds already allocated by the county board for purchase of an existing building.

Previously, the La Salle County Board had approved $500,000 to the food pantry to build a new structure, but the non-profit organization’s plans have changed.

When the ARPA funding was approved, the initial agreement said the non-profit organization would need to show sufficient documentation it had sufficient funds to erect or construct a new facility by June 1. This amendment gives the Community Food Basket the flexibility to buy an existing building to satisfy that agreement. The food pantry’s lease at its current building expires in April.