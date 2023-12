J.O.Y. (Just Older Youth) will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator. (Tom Sistak)

J.O.Y. (Just Older Youth) will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The St. Michael’s Children’s Choir will be performing. Following the program, sweet treats and a festive punch will be served. A $5 donation is requested.

Call 815-673-1526 to make a reservation.