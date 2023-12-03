Reddick Library in Ottawa to pass out mug cake kits

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be distributing mug cake kits to patrons. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be distributing mug cake kits to patrons.

This kit will contain a ceramic snowman mug and mug cake recipes to make individual desserts. Kits will be available as supplies last and are limited to one per patron. They are available at the library 1010 Canal St. the week of Dec. 4.

For more information, call the library at 815-434-0509.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5: Do Reindeer Wear Hats? Kindergarten through second grade. Join the library for a session where you can create and personalize your very own reindeer masterpiece, complete with a hat and scarf.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create memories at this interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6: Illinois Libraries Present: Surviving the Holidays with Lori Gottlieb. New York Times bestselling author of “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone,” and co-host of the “Dear Therapists” podcast, joins the library for a thought-provoking conversation about mental health in anticipation of the winter holiday season. To register for this virtual event go to https://bit.ly/ILP_LoriGottlieb.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7: Sled & Slope Challenge, third through sixth grades. Design and build the ultimate mini-sled for winter weather! Then build a ramp to see how far it will go!

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.