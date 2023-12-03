December 03, 2023
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Ottawa VFW to host Pearl Harbor remembrance

VFW has plaque commemorating 3 Ottawa men who died at Pearl Harbor

By Derek Barichello
A plaque outside of the Ottawa VFW serves as a reminder of those who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941.

Ottawa VFW will be hosting a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. (Derek Barichello)

Ottawa VFW will be hosting a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

The American Legion Color Guard will lower the flag and there will be a rifle salute. Lunch will follow at the VFW, 1501 La Salle St. The event is open to the public.

On Dec. 7, 1941, 2,403 service members and civilians were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A further 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships (the USS Arizona and the USS Utah) and destroyed 188 aircraft, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

The post has a plaque dedicated to three men from Ottawa who died in the attack: Robert Halterman, Herman Koeppe and James McCarrens. The plaque was dedicated on the 50th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.