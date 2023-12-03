Ottawa VFW to host Pearl Harbor remembrance

Ottawa VFW will be hosting a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

The American Legion Color Guard will lower the flag and there will be a rifle salute. Lunch will follow at the VFW, 1501 La Salle St. The event is open to the public.

On Dec. 7, 1941, 2,403 service members and civilians were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A further 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships (the USS Arizona and the USS Utah) and destroyed 188 aircraft, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

The post has a plaque dedicated to three men from Ottawa who died in the attack: Robert Halterman, Herman Koeppe and James McCarrens. The plaque was dedicated on the 50th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.