December 02, 2023
BCR Scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

By Kevin Hieronymus
BOYS BASKETBALL

At Colmone Classic

Mendota 65, Pontiac 64

L-P 64, Bureau Valley 37

Fieldcrest 61, Princeton 56

Hall 52, St. Bede 43

Colmone sophomore scores

Hall 44, St. Bede 38

L-P 50, Bureau Valley 42

Mendota 47, Stillman Valley 20

Fieldcrest 39, Princeton 33

Rock Falls 42, Hall 23

L-P 45, Marquette 39

Pontiac 63, Stillman Valley 29

Rock Falls 64, St. Bede 41

Bureau Valley 51, Marquette 47

Princeton 54, Putnam County 48

Pontiac 57, Mendota 39

Putnam County vs. Fieldcrest

Other area games

Amboy 51, LaMoille 42. LaMoille - Klein 16, Billhorn 13, Cowser 9

Fulton 55, HBR 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 54, West Carrol 39. BV (5-3) - Salisbury 13, Cady 12, Endress 10

Kewanee 48, Stark County 16

Marquette 43, Newark 41