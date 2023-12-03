BCR Scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL
At Colmone Classic
Mendota 65, Pontiac 64
L-P 64, Bureau Valley 37
Fieldcrest 61, Princeton 56
Hall 52, St. Bede 43
Colmone sophomore scores
Hall 44, St. Bede 38
L-P 50, Bureau Valley 42
Mendota 47, Stillman Valley 20
Fieldcrest 39, Princeton 33
Rock Falls 42, Hall 23
L-P 45, Marquette 39
Pontiac 63, Stillman Valley 29
Rock Falls 64, St. Bede 41
Bureau Valley 51, Marquette 47
Princeton 54, Putnam County 48
Pontiac 57, Mendota 39
Putnam County vs. Fieldcrest
Other area games
Amboy 51, LaMoille 42. LaMoille - Klein 16, Billhorn 13, Cowser 9
Fulton 55, HBR 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bureau Valley 54, West Carrol 39. BV (5-3) - Salisbury 13, Cady 12, Endress 10
Kewanee 48, Stark County 16
Marquette 43, Newark 41