Mendota historical society to host Holidays at the Museum

The Mendota Museum and Historical Society is hosting its Holidays at the Museum celebration 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

Hume-Carnegie Museum, 901 Washington St., will be filled with the warmth, peace and love of the holiday season. The main floor of the museum will glisten and sparkle with white lights and festive decorations, the historical society said. There will be refreshments and music as everyone gathers together with the sights and sounds of the season.

Holidays at the Museum is open to the public. This is a ticketed event and admission is $10 per person. If you are interested in attending, contact the museum at 815-539-3373 by Tuesday, Dec. 5.