Wrestling: Princeton splits home opener

Princeton's Cade Odell tries to turn Morrison's Cameron McDonnell Thursday night at Prouty Gym. (Mike Vaughn)

The Princeton Tiger wrestling team split matches in Thursday’s homer opener, defeating Erie-Prophetstown, 42-31, while falling to Morrison, 36-33.

Double winners for the Tigers were Augustus Swanson, Kaydin Gibson, Ace Christiansen, Preston Arkels, Casey Etheridge and Cade Odell.

Swanson (0:37), Gibson (3:18), Christiansen (3:18), Arkels (2:38), Etheridge (0:20) and Odell (3:10) all won by fall against E-P. Arthur Burden also picked up a forfeit win.

Against Morrison, Gibson (4:32), Arkels (0:47) and Odell (0:53) won by fall with other wins coming from Swanson (forfeit), Christiansen (5-2), Etheridge (11-7) and Ian Morris (11-6)