Marquette girls basketball, Ottawa girls bowling earn road wins : The Times Area Roundup for Thurs., Nov. 30

Girls basketball

Marquette 54, Seneca 48: At Seneca on Thursday, the visiting Crusaders played strong down the stretch to earn the key early-season Tri-County Conference victory.

Lilly Craig posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders (5-2 overall, 3-0 TCC), with Kaitlyn Davis adding 13 points to go with Keely Nelson’s seven points and six assists.

Seneca (5-3, 1-2) was paced by Lauryn Barla’s 15 points and 11 apiece scored by Alyssa Zellers and Lainie Olson.

The game was tied 26-26 at the half.

Hinckley-Big Rock 56, Earlville 22: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders were defeated despite a 13-point, seven-rebound effort from Madyson Olson.

Reed-Custer 42, Streator 16: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldogs (0-8 overall, 0-2 Illinois Central Eight) received nine points courtesy of Ava Gwaltney and five points from Maiya Lansford. Shantell Morton tallied 11 rebounds.

Girls bowling

Ottawa 2,906, Kaneland 2,611: At DeKalb, the visiting Pirates won two of three games and the Interstate 8 Conference series led by sophomore Lindy Dhuse’s 559 series (209 high game).

Dawn Hudkins’ 505 (190) and Ana Zeglis’ 492 (198) also led Ottawa.

Boys wrestling

Morris 48, Seneca 29; Seneca 41, Sandwich 36; Morris 47, Sandwich 34: At Sandwich, Morris picked up a pair of victories, while Seneca won once and the host Indians went 0-2 with two close defeats.

Cooper Corder (138 pounds) and Sy Smith (165) scored two victories apiece for Sandwich, all four coming via pinfall.

For Seneca, Asher Hamby (175) won via a technical fall and conventional pinfall, Landen Venecia (190) picked up two wins with a pair of pinfalls, and Jeremy Gagnon (285) won with a pin and a forfeit.