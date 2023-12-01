Lindbom certified in internal medicine by ABIM

James Lindbom, MD, of Kewanee, has been certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. (Photo provided by Samantha Rux)

James Lindbom, MD, of Kewanee, has been certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Board certification from ABIM is the highest standard in internal medicine and its subspecialties. It signifies physicians have demonstrated to their peers and the public that they have the clinical judgment, skills and attitudes essential for patient care.

Lindbom is an internal medicine physician at OSF Medical Group in Kewanee. The office is located within OSF St. Luke Medical Center, where Lindbom also cares for patients in the Emergency Department.

“I am pleased to be part of the team at OSF St. Luke, and proud to be board certified by the ABIM,” he said.

Board certification is voluntary and includes a rigorous exam that tests a physician’s ability to diagnose and treat patients with a broad range of conditions. To maintain certification, physicians can participate in activities that assess knowledge of the latest scientific developments and changes in practice and specialty areas.

Lindbom is committed to keeping his medical knowledge current to serve his community and patients, OSF said in a news release. He is a member of the ABIM community, which was established more than 85 years ago and continues to uphold the highest standards in internal medicine and its subspecialties.

Internists and subspecialists who earn and maintain board certification from ABIM differentiate themselves every day through their specialized knowledge and commitment to continual learning in the service of their patients. Lindbom has been serving the Kewanee community for over 25 years.

“I am more than just a doctor,” he said. “I am a listener. I am an expert. I am a problem solver. I am an ABIM board-certified physician.”