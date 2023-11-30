Peru event to remember Pearl Harbor

American Legion Post 375 and Peru Veterans Memorial Group Post 4 will conduct a Pearl Harbor Memorial Day parade and memorial service Saturday Dec. 2. (Tom Sistak)

American Legion Post 375 and Peru Veterans Memorial Group Post 4 will conduct a Pearl Harbor memorial day parade and memorial service Saturday, Dec. 2.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Peru River Rescue Station, 1829 Water St., where coffee and doughnuts will be served. Participants will march to the South Shore Boat Club, 2380 Water St., where they’ll have a memorial service.

There will be a wreath laying and rifle salute. A World War II-era TBM and two T-6 Texans will perform a flyover.

The event is open to the public.

On Dec. 7, 1941, 2,403 service members and civilians were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A further 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships (the USS Arizona and the USS Utah) and destroyed 188 aircraft, according to the U.S. National Park Service.