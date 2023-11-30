Marseilles man gets 2 years for 2022 stabbing

A Marseilles man pleaded guilty Thursday to stabbing a man during a 2022 argument and was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

Terry L. Clark, 59, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and accepted a negotiated plea to one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony carrying 2 to 5 years in prison.

Clark is eligible for day-for-day good time and has 26 days credit for time served. He could be paroled late next year.

Clark was charged after Marseilles police responded at 8:16 p.m. Feb. 8, 2022, to 503 Wallace St. There, Clark and the victim returned after drinking at a bowling alley. An argument ensued when the 54-year-old returned from walking his dog, at which point Clark stabbed the man with a steak knife.

The victim was hospitalized with stab wounds to his abdomen and leg.

Clark declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing.