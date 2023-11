The Freezin’ for a Reezin’ annual benefit for the Ottawa Community Food Basket is scheduled 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. (Scott Anderson)

There will be a live radiothon, and area schools will participate on AM 1430 WCMY.

Monetary donations will be accepted at the WCMY studios, 216 W. Lafayette St. There will be a drive-thru drop-off with local celebrity and business donation collectors.

For information about the event, visit 1430wcmy.com or email freezin@nrgmedia.com.