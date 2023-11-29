Wrestling: Princeton doubles up on Morris, Reed-Custer in season opener

The Princeton Tigers opened the 2023-24 wrestling season Tuesday with a pair of wins on the mats at Morris.

The Tigers defeated Morris, 49-29, and Braidwood Reed-Custer, 47-36.

Double winners on the mat for the Tigers were Augustus Swanson (106/113) with a 12-4 major decision vs. Morris, 0:44 fall vs. R-C), Kaydin Gibson (126) with a pair of falls in 3:06 and 0:21, Preston Arkels (157) with an 8-5 decision and a 0:47 fall and Casey Etheridge (165) with a 1:38 fall and an 18-2 tech fall.

Also winning twice were Ace Christiansen (138) with a 1:57 fall and forfeit and Cade Odell (275) by forfeit and a 2:58 fall.

Arthur Burden (195) and Ian Morris (215) both won by fall against Morris while Graysen Rokey (175) recorded a pin fall against Reed-Custer.