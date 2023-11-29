Reddick Mansion to host Christmas by Candlelight Open House

The Reddick Mansion Association invites the public to attend its annual Christmas by Candlelight Open House on Friday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 8. (Photo provided by Lorraine McCallister)

The Reddick Mansion Association in Ottawa invites the public to attend its annual Christmas by Candlelight Open House on Friday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 8.

Visitors may come anytime between 6 and 8 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and $5 for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. Reservations are not required and parking will be reserved on Lafayette and Columbus streets for guests.

“I encourage those who have already attended this event to come again,” said Lorraine McCallister, president of the RMA. “Beth Hawkins, co-chair of the decorating committee and an RMA board member, has done wonders with refreshing our decorations and creating new beautiful ornamental displays.”

Visitors will see the mansion in its Victorian holiday splendor, said Larry Swanson, RMA secretary and co-chair of the decorating committee.

“Docents in Victorian costumes will be scattered throughout the home relating the history of the Reddick family and the Mansion and holiday treats will also be served on the first floor,” Swanson said.

Students from grades kindergarten through fourth grade at Leland Elementary School have decorated a tree again this year,” said McAllister, who is a retired educator. “The theme for their tree is ‘Charlotte’s Web,’ the book chosen for the school’s One School, One Book program. How perfect to have such a tree in the children’s department of the original Reddick Library.”

Father Christmas in the person of Charles Stanley once again will be on hand for pictures.

All money raised will be used for the preservation and renovation of the Reddick Mansion, at 100 W. Lafayette St. The mansion also is open for tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday through Monday and has rental space available for special events.