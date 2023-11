Mika Moreland, senior at Ottawa High School, was chosen as the November student of the month by the Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

Mika Moreland, senior at Ottawa High School, was chosen as the November student of the month by the Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise.

Moreland participates in a multitude of activities, including Honor Society, Key Club, tennis, softball and band. Her plans include attending college and developing her own business in the food industry.