Ottawa High School Hall of Fame selects inductees

The Ottawa Township High School Hall of Fame was established in 2006 by the OTHS District 140 Educational Foundation, Inc. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa Township High School Hall of Fame was established in 2006 by the OTHS District 140 Educational Foundation, Inc.

The focus of the hall of fame is to recognize excellence in achievement while a high school student, after leaving OTHS or a combination of both. Further, honorees may or may not have attended Ottawa High but were significant and accomplished contributors to OTHS. Also considered are OTHS teams or groups.

As a result of a nomination and selection process, five individuals and two teams have been selected as 2024 inductees to the Ottawa Township High School Hall of Fame.

The inductees will be introduced between Ottawa basketball games on Jan. 19 in Kingman Gym. A banquet will be held to present and honor inductees on Saturday, Jan. 20. Tickets are $45 and not available at the door – they may be purchased through email at smacdonald@ottawahigh.com or kschmitt@ottawahigh.com or at othseducationalfoundation.org, as well as Ottawa home basketball games Dec. 15 and Jan. 12.

Here are the 2024 inductees:

Gary Vancil

Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee and former head varsity coach at OTHS for 13 years, with a winning percentage of nearly 70%, winning two region, two sectional titles and reaching the Elite 8 in 1977-78.

Dan Eilts (Class of 1971)

Also an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, former Ottawa Daily Times sports editor, long-time sports historian, statistician and OTHS supporter.

Sue Williamson (Class of 1971)

Former OTHS teacher and play director for more than 37 years, directing 81 plays at OTHS, Speech Team coach for 14 years and English Department head for seven years.

Dr. Holly Novak (Class of 1972)

Renowned Cardiologist with more than 40 years of clinical experience. Novak designed and developed a successful cardiac surgery program for a community hospital named among the top 100 cardiac hospitals in the U.S.

Michael Cooper

Also an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, OTHS athletic director and former head girls basketball coach, winning seven regional and sectional titles, 410 total victories, most in a single OTHS sport.

1969-70 Varsity football team

Undefeated and untied 9-0 Pirate football team, also won the Lockport Invitational Football Tournament with two shutout victories, and averaged 40.1 points per game, allowing 6.1 points for opponents.

1996-97 Varsity girls tennis team

Girls tennis team that was undefeated in dual meets, finished as NCIC Conference champions, sectional champions and in a tie for 12th in the single class IHSA tournament, behind one downstate school.