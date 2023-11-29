Ottawa felon gets 8 years in prison

A parolee wanted for possessing a firearm – and then caught with cocaine – was sentenced Wednesday to 8 years in prison.

Justin J. Waterworth, 33, of Ottawa, appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court for presentation of an agreed sentence. He had entered a blind plea last month to two felonies, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Wednesday, it was announced Waterworth would get eight years in prison for the weapon charge and six years for the cocaine. The two prison terms will run concurrently and Waterworth has the equivalent of about a year’s credit for time served.

Waterworth was picked up July 10 on a La Salle County warrant issued after La Salle police linked him to a gun that may have been used in a shooting on Nov. 19, 2022, at Seventh and Crosat streets in La Salle.

Ottawa police tried to serve Waterworth with that warrant but he fled and had to be subdued. An ensuing search yielded nearly 10 grams of cocaine.

Wednesday, Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. waived Waterworth’s fines and made a finding his crimes were committed as the result of drug addiction, with makes Waterworth eligible for treatment in the Department of Corrections.