Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce names Jay McCracken as interim director

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce announced Jay McCracken has been appointed as interim executive director.

Stepping into the role previously held by Jeff Hettrick, who retired in September, McCracken is set to lead the chamber full-time starting this January.

“I am very excited to work with the Chamber of Commerce board of directors,” McCracken said. “My lifelong goal has always been to give back to the community, and I see fostering relationships with our member businesses as the heartbeat of a vibrant Ottawa business community. I am grateful to the board for their belief in me as I take on the role of interim executive director.”

McCracken has a rich and diverse background in various fields. He is serving as vice chair for the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees, the co-chair of the Canal Trail Connector, a dedicated Rotarian and a founder of the Charles Perdew Museum.

He also has served as a teacher, regional office coordinator for La Salle, Marshall, Putnam and Woodford Regional Offices of Education, a superintendent, an interim superintendent, the mayor of Henry, a county board member for Marshall County and many other roles in his 46-year career. He was one of two candidates who were interviewed for the interim position.

“We are thrilled to have Jay fill this need for the Chamber team,” said Ron Henson, chair of the chamber’s board of directors. “Jay’s extensive leadership experience in government service, civic affairs, community relations and education has prepared him well for this role. We are confident that he will bring a great perspective and continue the collaborative effort with a focus on our membership.”

McCracken alongside his wife Kim, both lifelong residents of the Starved Rock Country area, are in the process of relocating to Ottawa. They are proud parents and grandparents, deeply rooted in the local community.

“I believe in Ottawa, its rich history, phenomenal businesses and the incredible opportunities that lie ahead,” McCracken said. “I’m excited to meet with area businesses, hear their ideas and work towards the overall success of Ottawa’s business community.”

Members of the chamber are invited to meet McCracken at the chamber’s next Business After Hours Holiday Party, hosted by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. Those unable to attend Dec. 7 will have an additional opportunity to meet McCracken in January with a date and location to be determined.