Ottawa Moose Lodge 960 Treasurer Teresa Sigler (left) presents a donation and a Christmas gift for veterans on the Giving Tree to Lisa Olson, assistant superintendent of La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission. (Photo provided by Becky Tirevold)

The Ottawa Moose Lodge 960 donated money and a Christmas gift for veterans on the Giving Tree at La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission.

If you would like to be considered as a recipient of the Moose’s Heart of Community donation, contact the Lodge at 815-433-1500.