United Church of Christ in Spring Valley to host cookie walk

The United Church of Christ, 227 E. Erie St., in Spring Valley will be hosting its annual Cookie Walk from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

There will be a wide variety of cookies and candies available for sale. Cost will be $8 per pound, however $1 from every pound sold will be donated back to the community. This year the cookie walk will be splitting the charitable contribution between Public Action to Deliver Shelter and Hall Township Food Pantry.

Because of unforeseen circumstances, the church will not be able to sell its peanut brittle this year, organizers said.