Tiskilwa Christmas event set Dec. 9

The Christmastime in the Valley Walk in Tiskilwa is scheduled 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Local vendors and crafters will be set up at St. Mary’s Hall.

Santa Claus is set to visit Tiskilwa Community Church where cookies and coffee will be available. Baked goods, rugs, vanilla and knives will be for sale. Splash Tech will be displaying its 3-D printer and website. There also will be a book singing and sale of “Cowgirl Prayers” by local author Katie Chism.

Crafts for kids, a toy donation dropoff and local crafters and bakers will be at the Tiskilwa Library, 119 E. Main St.

Gallery on Galena will have military and country school displays, the Museum on Main will have displays and showcases, including a snow village showcase and petting zoo on the front lawn, MD Hardwood Floors will have a camera collection on display and treats. One Forty East, Tiskilwa Inn Bed & Breakfast, Zig’s Station and Belle’s Chip Schopp also will participate with treats and giveaways.

Christmas music for the event will be provided by Scott Bickett.