Streator’s Weber House to offer candlelight Christmas tours

Can you imagine a Christmas without electricity? Not long ago people celebrated and experienced this time of year much differently than today.

For a limited time, Weber House and Garden, 1503 N. Baker St., in Streator will be offering a chance to step back in time and experience things the way they used to be.

Visitors will get a guided tour through a house lit only by candles and fireplaces while hearing stories from Ted Weber and Bill Phelan about past ways of life and Christmas traditions.

Tours will be 5:30 p.m. every Thursday and will last 45 minutes to 1 hour. Reservations are required and group size is limited. Go to https://ticketstripe.com/weberhousetours to purchase tickets.

The ticket price is $10 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance through the ticket link or in person at Weber House and Garden or The Silver Fox/The 122 Club.

For private group tours or to arrange for other tour dates or times call Ted at 815-510-0627 or Bill at 815-409-5120, ext 3.