Princeton Community Band, Bureau County Chorus to host Christmas concert

The Princeton Community Band and Bureau County Chorus will present A Classic Christmas Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Sally Skinner Council Auditorium at Princeton High School, 103 S. Euclid Ave.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Donations will be accepted to go to the Can’t Stop the Music fundraiser for Gary Swanson.

Swanson is known in the community as “the man behind the sound system at various area events.” He said DJ-ing and emceeing has been a part of his life for five decades. The fundraiser is to help Swanson purchase equipment after his van and trailer full of sound equipment was stolen from his shop.