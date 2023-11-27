November 27, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Peru library to host several activities week of Nov. 27

Writers club, book club among activities

By Shaw Local News Network
Peru Public Library

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host a number of activities the week of Nov. 27. (Photo provided by Peru Library)

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host a number of activities the week of Nov. 27.

Call 815-223-0229 for more information or go to perulibrary.org.

9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27: Books and Babies

3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27: Write here, adult writers club.

6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27: As the Pages Turn Book Club, meets the last Monday of the month. “The Red Address Book”

10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28: Color Me Calm

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30: Thursday Tots

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1: Tech Help Fridays

6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1: Teen Game Night, Christmas party.

9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2: ImpactLife blood drive.

10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2: Peruvian Purlers