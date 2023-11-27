Peru library to host several activities week of Nov. 27

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host a number of activities the week of Nov. 27.
Call 815-223-0229 for more information or go to perulibrary.org.
9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27: Books and Babies
3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27: Write here, adult writers club.
6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27: As the Pages Turn Book Club, meets the last Monday of the month. “The Red Address Book”
10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28: Color Me Calm
9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30: Thursday Tots
9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1: Tech Help Fridays
6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1: Teen Game Night, Christmas party.
9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2: ImpactLife blood drive.
10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2: Peruvian Purlers