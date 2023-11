A boutique vendor fair is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Marseilles Community Center, 850 W. Bluff St.

Some of the items available are Swarovski Holiday Jewelry and casual jewelry, handmade bath and body products, pet beds and pet accessories, soy wax melts, Christmas decorations and hand painted signs, cookies, small cakes and brownies, cups, shirts and trinkets, and handmade tie dye clothing and holiday pieces, among other items.