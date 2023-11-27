Marquette Academy to host Merry Everything Holiday Home Tour

The Merry Everything Holiday Home Tour in Ottawa will be 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Tour five beautifully decorated homes in and around Ottawa to inspire you and celebrate the season.

The self-guided home tour includes everything from a stunning modern farmhouse north of town to a historic property on the North Bluff. There also is an American Foursquare home on the East side, a traditional home in Pembrook and an eclectic home in Reynolds Manor to tour. You can visit homes in any order.

Purchase tickets and get all the details online at https://merryeverythinghometour23.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 if purchased the day of the event. Check-in will be 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. at the Marquette Academy elementary cafeteria, 1110 La Salle St. Enter the doors on the corner of La Salle and Washington streets by the flag pole. You must check-in and show your wristband to enter homes.

For more information, call 815-433-0125, ext. 1017 or email jverona@marquetteacademy.net.