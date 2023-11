The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host a Teen Game Night Christmas Party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

All area teens ages 12 to 18 are invited. Activities include video games and a gift exchange (bring a $5 wrapped gift). Biederstedt Consultants sponsored the snacks, which will include hot chocolate and Christmas cookies.

Call the library at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org for more information.