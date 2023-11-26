Chief Senachwine NSDAR heard about military experiences in Air Force

A focus on sharing military information was presented at the Nov. 4 regular meeting of the Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDAR that met at the Henry Library with Diana Williamson serving as regent.

The speaker was Dory Curnayn of Winnebago, whose topic was My Experiences in the Military. Curnayn, a retired member of the U.S. Air Force, served in Japan and deployed for Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. In addition to the rigors of serving overseas, Curnayn shared favorite episodes during her 20-year service. She also displayed her collection of military clothing and safety equipment.

Women have served in the Air Force since 1948. Today, there are almost 70,000 women on active duty service in this branch of the military, Curnayn said.

Also reported by prospective member, Sandy Miller, of Magnolia, was the ceremony held at the Granville Cemetery for a North Carolina slave turned Illinois soldier during the Civil War. America Reddick (1840-1912) settled in rural Putnam County where he farmed, married and raised a family. Until recently, his grave was never marked.

Nearly 100 years later the discovery of his obituary and service record encouraged members of the Putnam County Historical Society to seek a military headstone for Reddick. Following dousing for the grave by Miller, the headstone was placed Oct. 21 with Civil War reenactors, local veterans and relatives, Toby Reddick Jr. and Sr. who flew from California, were present for the ceremony. America Reddick is Toby Reddick Sr.’s great grandfather.

Chapter members planned their customary Veterans Day ceremonies. Members signed cards thanking veterans for their service. Cards were delivered on Veterans Day.

A report was filed during the business meeting that Chief Senachwine members who attended the Oct. 20 District II meeting assisted in the assembly of 1,000 poppies.

Armistice Day information was shared by Commemorative Events chair Molly Kercheval. Her report also covered Revolutionary War battles that occurred in the month of November.

The next chapter meeting is set for Friday, Dec. 1, at the Lake Thunderbird Clubhouse. Any woman older than 18 who wishes to learn more about Daughters of the American Revolution is invited to go online to www.dar.org.