$3,000 raised for CreatiVets at Marshall-Putnam Fair run

The Marshall-Putnam Fair held a CreatiVets Color Run and raffles during the 2023 fair to help raise awareness and support for CreatiVets.

CreatiVets helps veterans heal through song writing and arts.

Cofounder of CreatiVets, Richard Casper, grew up in Washburn and enjoyed attending the annual Marshall-Putnam Fair. The Marshall-Putnam Fair thanked area legions, auxiliaries and VFWs, along with the businesses and individuals who helped to cover for the expenses of the Color Run so that all proceeds could be donated to the CreatiVets.

A second event is being planned for July 18.