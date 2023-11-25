Ottawa’s Kalik Ewen participated as ensemble in ‘Nine’ at Augustana College

Ottawa’s Kalik Ewen, an Augie Ages major, contributed to the production of the premiere of “Nine,” Nov. 16-19, at Augustana College.

The play was directed by Shelley Cooper, associate professor of theatre arts and presented at the Brunner Theatre Center Main Stage.

Facing a midlife crisis, film director Guido Contini dreads his next birthday, which finds him at a creative crossroads. The play is based on the musical by Maury Yeston and book by Arthur Kopit.

More than 35 students have worked in directing, producing and performing in this piece. Ewen participated as ensemble.