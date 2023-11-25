OSF hospitals in Ottawa, Mendota honored with 2023 Performance Leadership awards

Two of OSF’s local hospitals have been recognized with a 2023 Performance Leadership Award for excellence.

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa received a Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Outcomes and OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota was recognized for Patient Perspective.

Compiled by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (i.e., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and/or Patient Perspective.

“This recognition is made possible by the compassionate and dedicated Mission Partners who serve our hospitals in the I-80 market,” said Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF St. Elizabeth and OSF St. Paul. “We know the responsibility we have in serving our rural areas, and it’s one that we don’t take lightly. We are proud of this honor and we continuously look for ways to keep improving.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, an industry assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health around the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Wherever we go in rural America, we witness first-hand the commitment, determination, and compassion with which rural hospitals serve their communities. Rural healthcare truly is mission-driven,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “This National Rural Health Day, let us recognize the efforts of this year’s Performance Leadership Award winners and all those driven to deliver high-quality care throughout rural communities.”