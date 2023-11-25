November 25, 2023
Boys basketball: Tournament championships on the line Saturday

L-P, Pontiac to play for title at Ottawa; Earlville, Flanagan-Cornell meet for first at Woodland

By Kevin Hieronymus
LaSalle Peru and Pontiac will shoot it out for the championship of the Shootin' the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Championships will be on the line at five area boys basketball tournament sights on Saturday.

At Ottawa: LaSalle-Peru and Pontiac will play for the title at the Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa at 4:30 p.m. Both the Cavs and Indians were undefeated in pool play.

In other games, Princeton will face Plano for fifth place at 1:30 p.m. followed by Ottawa vs. Streator for third place at 3 p.m.

Pontiac also plays for the sophomore championship at 4:30 p.m. vs. Oak Forest. In other sophomore contests, Princeton and Streator play for seventh place at noon. while Ottawa vs. L-P meet for fifth place at 1:30 p.m.

At Kewanee: The Wally Keller Invitational at Wethersfield will come down to the winner of the last game of the tournament between Tom McGunnigal’s host Flying Geese (3-1) and Annawan (3-1) at 6 p.m.

Also on tap are games between Bureau Valley and Elmwood at 3 p.m. and Stark County vs. Putnam County at 4:30 p.m.

Bureau Valley and Annawan will meet for the sophomore championship at noon.

At Streator: Earlville and Flanagan-Cornell will battle it out for the championship of the Route 17 Classic at 6:30 p.m. at Woodland High School. F-C won the Woodland Pool while Earlville took the Dwight Pool.

In other games, Momence and St. Bede will play for seventh place at 2 p.m., Grant Park and Ridgeview will play for fifth place at 3:30 p.m. and Dwight and Woodland will meet for third place at 5 p.m.

At Seneca: The host Irish will square off against Serena for the championship of the Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament at 5:30 p.m.

Mendota and Hall will battle it out for third place at 4 p.m. In other games, St. Anne and Herscher play for seventh place at 1 p.m. followed by Newark vs. Somonauk for fifth place at 2:30 p.m.

The Hall and Mendota sophomores will play for their championship at 11:15 a.m.

At Ashton: Leland and Indian Creek will clash for the championship of the AFC Thanksgiving Tournament at 7:30 p.m.

In other finals, West Carroll will play Amboy at 6 p.m. for seventh place, LaMoille and Hiawatha will meet for fifth place at 7:30 p.m. and AFC and Durand will play for third place at 6 p.m.