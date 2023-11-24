State Sen. Sue Rezin elected president of National Foundation for Women Legislators

Illinois Senate Deputy Minority Leader Sue Rezin, R-Morris, was elected president of the National Foundation for Women Legislators.

Rezin was chosen by the NFWL’s nominating committee to be the next president earlier in the year and was voted into the position during the organization’s annual conference in Orlando, Florida. She will serve as NFWL president through November 2024.

“It is truly humbling and an honor to be chosen by the members of the National Foundation for Women Legislators as their new president,” Rezin said in a news release. “The NFWL provides elected women an opportunity to collaborate in order to advance public policy ideas that will make a positive difference in the lives of their constituents. I look forward to this new role within the organization as we strive to assist and empower elected women throughout the nation.”

The National Foundation for Women Legislators, which was first organized in 1938, is a group of more than 5,000 elected female officials from the state, county and local level across the nation. The NFWL’s mission is to provide resources to elected women for leadership development, exchange of diverse legislative ideas, and effective governance through conferences, state outreach, educational materials, professional and personal relationships, and networking.

For information about the NFWL, visit www.womenlegislators.org.