Repairs still being evaluated for Red Covered Bridge in Princeton, IDOT says

Repairs are being evaluated for the Red Covered Bridge, north of Princeton, that was damaged Nov. 16 by a semi, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The bridge is closed and no opening date has been set, the agency said.

After a semi driver tried to pass north to south through the bridge, it caused damage to much of the 149-foot bridge to both the historic structure and the semi.

Built in 1864 as part of the Galena Trail, it was the only IDOT-owned covered bridge open to traffic.

The Bureau County asked residents to supply photos and share personal memories of the covered bridge.

“The outpouring of grief and sorrow ... at the damage to our beloved Red Covered Bridge has been remarkable,” the historical society said on its Facebook page.

The historical society received more than 20 personal comments with memories, along with 37 pictures. The group is continuing to compile comments and photographs. If you have a memory of the bridge that you would like to share email museum@bureauhistory.org.

Bridge strikes are a safety hazard with far-reaching consequences for communities and can be avoided, IDOT said in its news release. All truck and equipment drivers, follow posted warnings, know the height of your vehicles and loads and pay attention when approaching any overhead structure. Visit https://idot.click/itap-62ae59 for permits and route authorization.

The one-lane bridge, with a posted 5-ton weight limit, previously was damaged from a semi in April 2021 and was repaired in August the same year. The structure crosses Big Bureau Creek and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The crash occurred just days after the Red Covered Bridge and Captain Swift Bridge were featured on a WQPT program featuring covered bridges.