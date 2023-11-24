Ottawa seeks input for CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Grant application

Ottawa is calling on its residents to participate in a survey that will pave the way for an application to the Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation Program.

The initiative aims to improve housing conditions in low-to-moderate income communities, offering eligible households a chance to receive grants for property improvements, rehabilitation and retrofitting. These improvements could include electrical, plumbing, siding, windows, doors, gutters, roofing, HVAC, weatherization and structural repairs.

To facilitate the application process, residents living in a single-family owner-occupied home within the boundaries on the map and meeting the income guidelines are urged by the city to complete the survey.

Income guidelines are a maximum annual income of $43,400 for a single person household; $49,600 for two people in the household; $55,800 for three people; $62,000 for four people; $67,000 for five people; $71,950 for six people; $76,900 for seven people; and $81,850 for eight people.

This survey is a critical step in the Ottawa’s grant application, the city said in a news release. Surveys may be picked up at Ottawa City Hall, 301 West Madison St., or North Central North Central Illinois Council of Governments, 613 W. Marquette St.

If you have any questions, contact Tami Koppen at 815-433-0161, ext .240.