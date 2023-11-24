Livingston County seeks applicants for coroner vacancy

The Livingston County Board chairman will announce the appointment of a new coroner at the Thursday, Dec. 14, County Board meeting.

The post became vacant Sunday after the death of Coroner Danny “Doc” Watson. By statute, this vacancy should be filled within 60 days by appointment of the County Board chairperson, with the advice and consent of the board.

The appointed individual should be someone from the same political party (Republican), 18 years old, a United States citizen, a resident of the county for 30 days and serve through Nov. 30, 2024. The vacated position will be filled by election in the primary election on March 19 and the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

People interested in applying for this appointment should submit a letter of interest to County Board Chairperson James Carley no later than Tuesday, Dec. 5, to: James Carley, Chairperson, County Board Office, 112 W. Madison St., Pontiac, IL 61764. Call the County Board Office at 815-844-6378 or County Clerk Kristy Masching at 815-844-2006 for more information.