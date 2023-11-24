La Salle library to host holiday gift book giveaway

The La Salle Public Library invites families to celebrate the holiday season with the library’s Gift of Reading – Holiday Gift Book Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Youth of all ages will receive a gift book, a holiday-themed coloring sheet and a laser-cut, engraved wood holiday photo frame and ornament created on the Glowforge while supplies last. A professional photo backdrop will be available for families to capture memories.

For information, call the library at 815-223-2341. The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.