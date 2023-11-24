November 24, 2023
La Salle library to host holiday gift book giveaway

Youth of all ages will receive a book, coloring sheet and holiday photo frame

By Shaw Local News Network
La Salle Public Library

La Salle Public Library

(Shaw Local News Network)

The La Salle Public Library invites families to celebrate the holiday season with the library’s Gift of Reading – Holiday Gift Book Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Youth of all ages will receive a gift book, a holiday-themed coloring sheet and a laser-cut, engraved wood holiday photo frame and ornament created on the Glowforge while supplies last. A professional photo backdrop will be available for families to capture memories.

For information, call the library at 815-223-2341. The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.