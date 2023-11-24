Dick’s Floor Covering named November 2023 Streator Chamber Business of the Month

Dick’s Floor Covering was named the Streator Chamber’s November 2023 Business of the Month.

Dick’s Floor Covering, 101 E. Main St., is owned and operated by the Yuhas family and offers carpet, tile, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, sheet vinyl, window treatments, cabinets and countertops. The business also offers installation services. Contact Dick’s at 815-673-3348.

Each month the chamber recognized outstanding local businesses or organizations.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for more information on the chamber or call 815-672-2921 to make a nomination.