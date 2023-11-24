November 24, 2023
Dick’s Floor Covering named November 2023 Streator Chamber Business of the Month

Business owned by the Yuhas family

By Shaw Local News Network
(From left) Diana Parcher, Rick Yuhas, Courtney Levy, Streator Chamber executive director; Ryan Yuhas, Dick Yuhas, Peggy Flahaut and Judy Booze, Chamber ambassador take part in Dick's Floor Covering's recognition as November 2023 Streator Chamber Business of the Month. (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

Dick’s Floor Covering was named the Streator Chamber’s November 2023 Business of the Month.

Dick’s Floor Covering, 101 E. Main St., is owned and operated by the Yuhas family and offers carpet, tile, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, sheet vinyl, window treatments, cabinets and countertops. The business also offers installation services. Contact Dick’s at 815-673-3348.

Each month the chamber recognized outstanding local businesses or organizations.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for more information on the chamber or call 815-672-2921 to make a nomination.