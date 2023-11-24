Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam counties to host pesticide safety programs

Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit is offering the following testing-only sessions and certification program for private pesticide applicators.

Certification is required to apply restricted use pesticides. The sessions are in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Pre-registration is required. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Participants will need to bring a calculator. Calculators must be simple function calculators. No smart phones or smart devices will be allowed.

There is no charge for the testing. If you need a reasonable accommodation, indicate when registering.

The following testing-only sessions have been scheduled.

Marshall – Putnam Counties University of Illinois Extension Office

Noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9: Private Applicator Test only

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 27: All commercials tests offered

Marshall-Putnam Office, 509 Front St., Henry. Register by calling the University of Illinois Extension – Marshall-Putnam Office at 309-364-2356. No charge to attend.

Illinois Valley Community College

9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 25: Private Applicator Test only

IVCC, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby. Register by calling the University of Illinois Extension – La Salle County Office at 815-433-0707. No charge to attend.

La Salle County University of Illinois Extension Office

9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 21: Private Applicator Test only.

La Salle County Office, 1689 N. 31st Road, Suite 2, Ottawa. Register online at by calling the University of Illinois Extension – La Salle County Office at 815-433-0707. No charge to attend.

Bureau County University of Illinois Extension Office

9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 20: All commercial tests offered.

9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 12: All commercial tests offered.

Bureau County Office, 850 Thompson St., Princeton. Register online at www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Pesticides/Pages/in-person-testing.aspx or call the University of Illinois Extension – Bureau Office at 815-875-2878. No charge to attend.

Private Applicator Manuals and workbooks can be purchased online or at local extension offices. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus. Questions may be directed to Daryle Wragge, ag program coordinator, 309-364-2356.

