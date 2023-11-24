Breakfast with Santa set Dec. 2 in Princeton

Breakfast with Santa is scheduled 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

Breakfast will include doughnuts, cereal, fruit and beverage.

Children will visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, photos provided by Two Angels Photography, along with Elsa, Anna, Olaf and the Grinch. There will be a story time with the Bureau County Fair Queens and Christmas crafts with Once Upon A Craft and The Knack.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

The event is organized by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.