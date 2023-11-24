November 24, 2023
Breakfast with Santa set Dec. 2 in Princeton

Crafts, story time, visits with other characters among the activities

By Shaw Local News Network
Breakfast with Santa is scheduled 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. (Sandy Bressner)

Breakfast with Santa is scheduled 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

Breakfast will include doughnuts, cereal, fruit and beverage.

Children will visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, photos provided by Two Angels Photography, along with Elsa, Anna, Olaf and the Grinch. There will be a story time with the Bureau County Fair Queens and Christmas crafts with Once Upon A Craft and The Knack.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

The event is organized by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.