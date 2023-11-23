What grocery stores in the Illinois Valley are open on Thanksgiving

While some grocery stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day, some will be open with limited hours.

After closing for the first time on Thanksgiving Day last year, HyVee stores, including Peru, will once again be closed on the holiday.

Customers who purchase holiday meal packs will schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup from 8 to 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations.

Target, Walmart, Aldi and Save A Lot also will be closed.

Sullivan’s Foods, with locations in Princeton and Mendota, will be open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Service deli counters will be closed.

Handy Foods in Ottawa will be open 7 a.m. to noon. Kroger, with two locations in Ottawa and one in Streator, will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Illinois Valley Food and Deli in La Salle is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Spring Valley Supermarket is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.