Members of the Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the Lake Thunderbird Clubhouse for its annual Christmas potluck and meeting.

Beverage and tableware will be provided. Members are asked to bring a meat dish and one other. The program will be a show and tell called What’s in Your Attic? Any meaningful item, new or antique, may be shared.