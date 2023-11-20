November 19, 2023
Seniors Christmas Carnival set Dec. 2 in Granville

Putnam County Rotary to host free event for seniors older than 75

By Shaw Local News Network
Putnam County senior citizens are invited to the Seniors Christmas Carnival from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Granville American Legion, 209 N. McCoy St. (Provided)

Putnam County senior citizens are invited to the Seniors Christmas Carnival from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Granville American Legion, 209 N. McCoy St.

The event is free for all Putnam County seniors older than 75. Seniors can look forward to an afternoon of activities, including free carnival concessions, bingo, classic movies, selfies with Santa and gifts for all attendees.

The Christmas event is sponsored by PC Rotary. For more information or to volunteer to help at the event, contact PutnamCountyRotary@gmail.com.