Putnam County students can participate in Rotary Summer Youth Exchange Program

Is it too early to think spring? Not for Putnam County students who might want to participate in Rotary’s Summer Youth Exchange Program.

The exchange program pairs students from Putnam County with students in Europe to spend about eight weeks together next summer –four weeks together here and four weeks together overseas. Students can pick from several countries, such as Germany, France, Spain and Italy. There is no language requirement as students are generally placed with English-speaking families.

Putnam County Rotary funds the administrative and orientation costs; families are responsible for travel expenses and the costs associated with hosting the paired student when here. For more information contact PutnamCountyRotary@gmail.com.