Reddick Library to host activities week of Nov. 20

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, will host a number of activities the week of Nov. 20. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf: New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available to check out from the library. Book summary: True crime writer Wylie doesn’t mind being snowed in at the isolated farmhouse where she’s writing her new book until she discovers a small child in the snow outside.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20: Random Fandom, seventh through 12th grades. What’s your favorite fandom? This month, we’re showing some love for Shrek. Make a Gingy ornament or keychain and decorate green cookies.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21: Fluffy Apple Slime, kindergarten through second grade. Join the library to make fluffy slime that smells like fresh apples.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

Wednesday, Nov. 22: Library closes at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: Library closed.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.