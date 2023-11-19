Alyssa Zellers leads Seneca past Marquette for 3rd place :The Times area roundup for Nov. 18, 2023

Girls basketball
Seneca 67, Marquette Academy 57: At Integrated Seeds Tournament in Seneca, the Fighting Irish trailed by two at halftime, but outscored the Crusaders 43-31 in the second half to win the third-place contest on Saturday.
All-tournament selection Alyssa Zellers poured in a game-high 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and a 6-for-6 effort at the free-throw line, to led Seneca (3-1). Lauryn Barla added 13 points, Evelyn O’Connor 12 and Audry McNabb nine.
Avery Durdan posted 17 points and eight rebounds for Marquette (2-2), while all-tourney pick Lilly Craig netted 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds. All-tournament honoree Chloe Larson and Kaitlyn Davis each scored nine points with Morgan Nelson chipping in seven points.
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 48, Herscher 44: At Integrated Seeds Tournament in Seneca, the Falcons (1-3) secured their first win of the season after topping the Tigers in the seventh-place game.
Ottawa 46, St. Bede Academy 32: At the Prairie Central Turkey Tourney in Fairbury, the Pirates finished up the event with a victory over the Bruins in the third-place contest to improve to 3-1.
Ottawa’s Skylar Dorsey and Kendall Lowery were both named to the all-tournament team.
Henry-Senachwine 36, Streator 22: At the Princeton Holiday Tournament, the Bulldogs dropped to 0-4 with the loss to the Mallards in the seventh-place game.
Boys bowling
Streator places 16th in Rockford: The Bulldogs finished with a four-game team series of 3,291 to finish 16th at the Rockford Guilford Survivor Tournament at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.
Anthony Dominic led Streator with a 748 series, including a 207 high game. Cody Taylor (696, 190) was next in line, followed by Jaxin Goodrich (669, 202), Tyson Kolojay (597, 168) and Izak Gallik (581, 181).