Streator firefighter detects gas odor at grocery store

A Streator firefighter noticed a suspicious odor Saturday at Kroger, and after asking fellow firefighters to bring out monitoring equipment, elevated levels of carbond monoxide and natural gas were identified in the store.

Lt. Bryan Park smelled the odor on a trip to the grocery store to buy meals for the firefighters’ 24-hour shift.

Kroger staff closed and evacuated the store. Streator firefighters and Nicor Gas determined heating, ventilation and air conditioning units on the roof were the source. The situation was resolved in less than two hours and the store was reopened. There were no injuries.

The fire department commended Park for his situational awareness, also thanking Kroger, Nicor and Vermilion Valley Emergency Communications.