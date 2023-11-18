Newark girls basketball tops Plano, improves to 3-1 on the season :The Times area roundup for Nov. 17, 2023

Girls basketball
Newark 52, Plano 38: At the Tim Humes Breakout Tournament in Somonauk, the Norsemen forced 31 turnovers and finished up the tournament with a 3-1 record after the victory over the Reapers.
Newark was paced by 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals from Addison Ness. Addison Long added eight points and three rebounds. Brooklyn Hatteberg (six rebounds), Kiara Wesseh (four rebounds, four assists, three steals) and Stephanie Snyder (four rebounds) all chipped in six points.
Aurora Central Catholic 64, Sandwich 36: At the Tim Humes Breakout Tournament in Somonauk, the Indians (1-2) wrapped up the tournament with a loss to the Chargers.
Mia Geltz led Sandwich with 11 points, while Hannah Treptow added 10.
Dwight 47, Somonauk-Leland 25: At the Tim Humes Breakout Tournament in Somonauk, the Bobcats (0-4) dropped their final game of the tournament to the Trojans.
Abby Hohmann led Somonauk-Leland with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.
“Tonight, we challenged the team to play with attitude and effort, pace and space, communicate more often and take pride in the name on the front of the jersey. They dominated every part of that game plan,” S-L coach Jason Zaleski said. “I am very proud of their effort and very excited to see how the team continues to improve each day. Very balanced scoring tonight with six girls getting buckets. This was by far our best team game we played all week.”